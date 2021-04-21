Putting the pieces back together

AMHERST — Lockport native Mary Nelson has spent the past few decades of her life living, loving and caring for her husband, Scott, and sons Tyler, 20, and Colin, 18. And don't forget about her trusty dog, Sammy, as well as curious cat, Chloe.
When she isn't making dinner, cleaning the house, Mary likes to sit down to work on her many creative crafts, including jewelry.
Last week, she found out she had contracted COVID-19 and everything changed — not only for Mary, but the three good men and two pets in her busy life.
“We definitely appreciate her more,” younger son Colin said.
“We all had to stay away from each other and that's been hard. Dad's been doing good, making dinner and going to the store for us — and still working.
Soon after receiving her first of two scheduled COVID-19 vaccine doses just before Easter, Mary and Scott were notified that a relative they had spent time with during the holiday had tested positive for the virus, which has claimed 3 million lives globally.
“We got a text from a family member who had been tired for a few days and it was suggested they get a Covid test and it came back positive,” Mary said by phone.
“We got that text last Tuesday morning. Thankfully, it came early enough in the morning to go get ourselves all tested that same day. I hadn't been feeling well, but I've got allergies and I'm prone to getting sneezing and sniffling in the spring.”
The Nelsons went as a family to the drive-through testing site at Brighton Eggert Pharmacy in Tonawanda and it didn't take long for the results to come.
“They were very nice. We pulled up in our car, they asked us to roll down our windows and they swabbed our noses. It only took a couple of seconds,” Mary said.
“Within a half hour they started sending individual texts to us. I got the news first. I was like ‘Ahhh! No! It's positive!’ Then Tyler and Colin's tests came back negative and Scott's as well.”
Colin said he didn't expect his mom to have it, but the fact that she did meant he might have it, too, though it didn't turn out that way.
“I was thinking I'd probably end up getting it because she tested positive and I'm around her all the time.”
Mary and most of her family were required to immediately isolate themselves from everyone and they begin a 10-day quarantine.
“Thankfully, Scott has been fully vaccinated since February, so we talked to our doctor who said since he had no symptoms and a negative test result, he was OK to continue working,” Mary said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control called Mary to provide her with information on how to live with Covid, but the basic rule is: stay away from everyone — which is difficult for a mom to do.
“I stay in the living room. The boys brought a mattress down for me to sleep and relax on, but it isn't easy. I'm the one who usually makes dinner and does the laundry,” she said.
“Scott's been pretty much amazing through all of this. He's still working eight hours a day, comes home and cooks and cleans.”
Both sons have also been adversely affected by their mother's positive test and were forced to quarantine for 10 days. Tyler, who was recently recruited by the Getzville Volunteer Fire Co., has not been able to work; and Colin, a junior at Williamsville North High School, has not been able to play his favorite sport, football. He'll miss his second straight varsity game this Friday night because of his quarantine.
“The hard part is not being able to physically hug and kiss them when they're feeling bad,” Mary said, adding that she's feeling better this week and looks forward to her 10 days of isolation ending this Friday.
“As long as I'm feeling well and have no symptoms and no fever, I can leave the house once again after Friday and I won't need to be tested again,” she said.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.