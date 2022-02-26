Tina-Marie Cox came from Niagara Falls but has gone much further as well.
The U.S. Air Force veteran made her way to Florida, onto television and into the business of public relations, artist management, film making and promotion with Dymond Management, her company based in Las Vegas.
She’s ready to give back to Niagara Falls in a new way, with the Dymond Film Festival open to anyone who lives, works or grew up in the Cataract City.
“It’s about your life story, a dream, a goal, your reality,” Cox said.
The film should be less than 10 minutes long and can be submitted via email. First prize will be $250, a packed swag bag, promotional help and entrance into another couple film festivals. Second prize will be the same swag bag and promotional help but no cash.
“It’s about doing better, being better and building a community,” Cox said. “Hopefully this will motivate someone.”
Cox is a motivational speaker who has worked with artists like Busta Rhymes and the late Alan Thicke as well as helping with charity golf events for Bills great Andre Reed. She is a 1997 graduate of Niagara Falls High School.
Cox was home at Thanksgiving.
“People need to think outside the box,” she said. “There are talented people here, they just need some guidance. You need to see different, to be different, to do different. I thought maybe I would try a hands-on approach.”
Cox is being helped by Cranstan Cumberbatch of Florida’s Dreammakerz Productions.
An awards ceremony is planned July 11 in Niagara Falls with special guest Niagara Falls councilperson Donta Myles as special guest speaker. Submissions, and questions, are welcome at dymond2878@gmail.com.
