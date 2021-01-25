ALBANY — A key Democratic lawmaker said Monday he's "reached the end of my rope" and may resort to using a subpoena to compel the Cuomo administration to release its data for deaths of nursing home patients from COVID-19.
The blunt statement came from Sen. James Skoufis, D-Orange County, reappointed just two weeks ago by Senate Majority Leader Andrew Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, as chairman of the Investigations Committee.
Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, an appointee of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was urged by lawmakers last summer to produce the fatality information for nursing home patients who died from the virus at the facilities or at hospitals.
"It is downright insulting to the co-equal state Legislature that, six months later, the Department of Health is continuing to stonewall us on basic questions," Skoufis said.
Cuomo's proposed health budget will be the subject of a legislative hearing Feb. 3. Skoufis said he wants the data before then, vowing the forum will be "an unpleasant and uncomfortable one" for Zucker if the Legislature does not get the answers it seeks.
Skoufis signaled he is "supportive" of preparing a subpoena, though he pointed out "the decision is not a unilateral one and requires support from the conference and leadership."
There was no immediate comment from the Health Department. The agency has earlier indicated it needs more time to review the data to ensure its accuracy before releasing it.
The Empire Center for Public Policy, a conservative think tank, maintains in a lawsuit against the state that the state should release the nursing home death data through the Freedom of Information Law.
William Hammond, senior heath policy fellow at the Empire Center, said it could take months to get a court order directing the Health Department.
According to state date, more than 8,670 COVID-19 fatalities have been reported at New York nursing homes and long term care facilities since last March.
Next week's hearing on the health budget sets the table for lawmakers to rekindle their oversight responsibilities over an agency that played a large role in recommending pandemic restrictions and respond to infection risks at schools, hospitals, businesses and public venues.
With the pandemic impacting businesses, Unshackle Upstate, a pro-growth advocacy group whose partners include the North Country Chamber of Commerce, urged lawmakers to protect employers from COVID-19-related lawsuits.
"A wave of legal action against struggling businesses would be detrimental to employers, and the states recovery efforts," the group said
The tapering off in infections across the state follows a contagion spread that surged in late November and continued through the recent holiday period.
Several GOP lawmakers, led by Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, are slated to urge the Cuomo administration to roll back restrictions on restaurants at a briefing slated for Tuesday.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him atjmahoney@cnhi.com
