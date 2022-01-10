Purple martins stage comeback

If you don’t look, you might not know about purple martins.
The iridescent purple insectivores seem anonymous but have a ravenous appetite for biting insects. The largest member of the swallow family has evolved to require man-made nesting cavities.
Recently, the United States Environmental Protection Agency, State Parks, and Environmental Conservation announced that purple martins have returned to a 13.5-acre marsh near Grand Island’s Buckhorn Island State Park.
The birds nest in plastic gourds manufactured by North Tonawanda’s Confer Plastics.
“We make them for our client in Pennsylvania, Troyer’s Birds’ Paradise. It’s an interesting and important product,” Confer Plastics President Bob Confer said.
“Through the centuries, martins have actually evolved to need homes provided by mankind," Confer said. "Originally, they nested in the cavities of trees. But, Native Americans and then pioneers saw value in adding these birds to their communities because they ate biting insects and insects that ate their crops.”
Martins nest high off the ground in gourd complexes or fancy bird houses that look like apartment buildings.
“It’s always awesome to see my team’s handiwork maintaining or increasing the population of these delightful birds,” Confer said.
Approximately $5.5 million of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding has gone toward restoring and protecting the marsh habitat. Rock reefs have been established to prevent erosion and extensive vegetation has been planted in the marsh, known as Grass Island. Over the weekend at Buckhorn State Park, bufflehead and redhead ducks as well as tundra swans were taking advantage of the improved environment.
“This is one of the thousands of great habitat restoration projects supported by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator and Great Lakes National Program Manager Debra Shore. “That is why funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is so meaningful. It adds an additional $1 billion to accelerate restoration and protection efforts across the Great Lakes.”
Large numbers of purple martins annually arrive and spend one to two weeks roosting within the Niagara River Area of Concern, specifically at Grass Island, before migrating to South America,” according to DEC’s Niagara River Area of Concern Coordinator Mark Filipski.
State Parks Western District Director Mark V. Mistretta is excited about the birds.
“Purple martins provide great wildlife watching opportunities for park visitors and the large numbers of purple martins are a sign that our efforts to restore the Niagara River and surrounding lands are working” Mistrettas said,
A sentinel species, purple martins are common birds, but their numbers declined by about 1 percent a year between 1966 and 2015 -- a cumulative decline of 37%, according to the North American Breeding Bird Survey.
In 2019 and 2021, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation installed four nesting structures made by North Tonawanda’s Confer Plastics.
In June, purple martin eggs or nests were confirmed in 94 of the 96 nesting areas. Plans are now under way to install two more nesting structures. GLRI funding is restoring and protecting habitat for purple martins to nest and feed, increasing energy reserves before their long-distance migration.
