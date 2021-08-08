Purple Heart Flag Act legislation introduced

The Purple Heart flag was raised outside the Niagara County Courthouse on Tuesday. Taking part in the raising were, from left: Randy Bradt, Niagara County Legislature majority caucus leader; Ron Krul, president of Niagara County Purple Heart Chapter; Jeff Glatz, director of the county Veterans Service Agency; and Joseph A. Jastrzemski, county clerk. National Purple Heart Day is Saturday and is dedicated to honoring military service members who were seriously injured or killed in combat. The 2021 Niagara County, Frank J. Gaffney Purple Heart Recognition Ceremony will be conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday at Raymond Klimek Veterans Park, 700 River Road, North Tonawanda. Niagara County became a Purple Heart County in 2019 and maintains an official book of all known residents who have received a Purple Heart. As of Tuesday, that number stood at 258. On Saturday, 87 more residents will be added to the Purple Heart Book during a recognition ceremony. (Contributed image)