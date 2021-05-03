'Pup Cups' at De Dee's Dairy benefit WNY Heroes dog program

The famous pup cups are back at De Dee’s Dairy and this year they will benefit the dogs of the WNY Heroes “Pawsitive for Heroes” program. Grab a vanilla ice cream “Pup Cup” for your four-legged friend and $1 for each one sold will go to the vital program that helps so many veterans right here in Western New York.
“WNY Heroes launched a program called ‘Pawsitive for Heroes’ in 2014. The program will pay for service dog training as a result of the help we get from our sponsors. The dogs and their owners go through various courses together, properly preparing the dogs to serve those who’ve served.
DeDee’s Dairy is incredibly honored to donate $1 of every Pup Cup sold this season to WNY Heroes and we give a huge thank you to those brave enough to serve our country. Bring your fur babies and loved ones out and share the love of ice cream all around. Be sure you tag us and share your pics with us too!”
De Dee’s Dairy is located at 8715 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Niagara Falls.
