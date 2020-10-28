NIAGARA FALLS — In these times of rampant uncertainty, the Harry F. Abate School held a special grab-and-go event which brought several local community partners together to provide donations for students.
The event was originally organized by Kyle-Lynn Tuttle, an elementary master’s student at Niagara University, who has been working on the Harvest Fest plans for several weeks as her Capstone project. She was a substitute all through last year and this has been her second year with the school, which she attended as a child.
The event was billed as a free farmer’s market for the kids. Numerous local organizations contributed to the effort, including Catholic Health which brought jars of peanut butter and jelly, state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, and the owners of the Little Bakery who contributed more than 300 loaves of bread and a community donation of more than 650 sets of hats, gloves and scarves. In addition, Jeff Baker of Baker Farms in Ransomville provided more than 300 pumpkins and 400 apples for children and families who were in attendance.
Other local agencies, including the Niagara Falls Fire Department, gave out backpacks with information about fire safety. While Niagara University gave out free masks and COVID-19 information and the Levesque Institute offered some activities. There was also a snack stand with apple cider, apple cider donuts and apple slices.
Mark Laurrie, the Superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, said this is a great event as there are so many people looking to come and help the students. He described this as a day for many community partners to help the school before the weather gets colder. This is the first time and was a confluence of agencies coming together. All 600 Abate school kids were invited to the event. Laurrie added that the festival was also a way for students to have a small autumn celebration while still adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
“The need has increased," Laurrie said. "COVID has caused a need increase in families. Also, Halloween parades, Halloween parties, fall festivals are down. We’re really taking a year off of that in-school. This is really a way for the community to thank our kids by letting them take a pumpkin home, some peanut butter and jelly, loaves of bread, other things from the community that are really special to our kids at Abate. It’s really a good event, they’re not able to parade around the school on Friday.”
C.J. Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, said he was pleased that his organization was able to participate in the event. Given the challenges the pandemic has presented to Niagara Falls, this is a great way to help those in need, he said. At this time of Halloween, Urlaub felt this would be a way to get people from the hospital involved.
Hundreds of jars of peanut butter and jelly were donated to the school, which surprised Urlaub. During the weeks of collection, he would see the piles of peanut butter and jelly growing to immense sizes. In the future, he is looking to participate more with the school district to support them. But, as for donating peanut butter and jelly next year, he said that remains to be seen. Urlaub will help the school district by donating something that is essential. Seeing as how the school district served over 500,000 meals during the pandemic meal program, peanut butter and jelly was an obvious necessity.
