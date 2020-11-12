With the deadline for city council approval of a 2021 Falls budget looming at the end of the month, lawmakers will be asked to approve four memorandum of understanding on Monday that will help balance Mayor Robert Restaino's proposed spending plan.
The council will meet in special session on Monday to consider what are largely extensions of the current contracts between the city and its four public safety unions. Those contracts include what are characterized as temporary concession agreements that effect staffing levels and the deferment of some holiday pay.
The mayor pushed back the usual Oct.15 release of his budget plan to allow for additional time to deal with challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. He's not expected to release his 2021 budget proposal until after the special council meeting.
A city hall source said if the memorandums of understanding with the unions were not approved it would result in a "substantially different" budget than what the mayor is expected to propose.
The value of the public safety savings is expected to be in the range of $1 to $1.5 million.
"The city came to us and they were looking for about half a million dollars in savings," Falls Fire Captain Jason Cafarella said of negotiations in his department.
Cafarella, who is the president of the Niagara Falls Fire Officers Local 3359, said concessions from his union and the Niagara Falls Uniformed Firefighters Local 714 should yield an estimated $750,000 in savings to the city.
"We agreed to defer six holidays before July 1 (2021)," Cafarella said. "We've finishing the second year of a concession package that has resulted in a 10%t pay pay cut for our members."
He said the fire officers union has saved the city $2.6 million in fiscal 2019 and 2020.
"I'm proud of my membership," Cafarella said. "In the end, this will be about two and a half years of concessions. We have gone above and beyond to help the city balance its budget in times of need."
Noah Masur, president of the uniform firefighters union, said the concessions from his members are an extension of a previous set of cost savings that was set to expire at the end of the 2020.
"They are basically things we did over the last two years, Masur said, "that we've extended for another six months."
Those include deferred holidays and a reduction of minimum staffing of on-duty firefighters from 18 to 17 per shift.
"It was a hard time for our guys," Masur said. "I realize the sacrifices They're making."
The number of uniformed firefighters in the city has been cut by 5 in the past three years and the department has five current vacancies. In return for the concessions, the city has agreed to fill those five vacancies by the end of February 2021 and to extend the firefighters' current contract from June 30, 2026 to Dec, 31, 2027.
The contract for the fire officers was also extended for one year, with a 2% wage increase in return for the concessions. Uniformed firefighters will receive a 3% pay raise over the course of the total 18 month extension of their current contract.
"We're happy to be able to provide the city some temporary and immediate relief," Masur said.
Falls Police brass, represented by the Niagara Falls Police Captains and Lieutenants Association, will have their contract extended for one year with a 2% pay increase. In return, the captains and lieutenants will defer five holidays for the first six months of 2021.
Uniformed officers and detectives also agreed to concessions. They extended their current contract for one year with a 2% pay raise while deferring holiday pay in the same manner as police and fire brass and uniformer firefighters.
The police union estimated that deferral would save the city between $140,000 to $160,000.
The union also agreed to reduce tourist season staffing levels from no less than nine patrol officers per shift to no less than eight officers per shift. The tourist season is designated as the period between the Canadian Victoria Day holiday and Labor Day in the U.S.
"That will be on all three shifts," said Officer Mike Lee, the president of the Niagara Falls Police Club. "These are changes to work rules the city asked for. It will means less safety for the city and less safety for officers. None of us are happy with it."
The memorandum of understanding also indicates that the city will use federal funding from a COPS Grant to "retain" eight patrol officer positions in the 2021 budget. The grant funding had been expected to be used to fill some of the 14 current officer vacancies in the police department.
Instead, savings generated by the concessions will be used to fill just two of the current vacancies.
"So they're using the COPS Grant as a cost savings," Lee said. "We'll have 63 working patrol officers, down from between 74 to 77. That won't reduce our overtime."
Restaino has scheduled a news conference at City Hall later this morning to discuss his 2021 budget plan.
