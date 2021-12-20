TOWN OF NIAGARA — After raising concerns about the potential unintended consequences of a proposed truck stop on Porter Road, a planning board member requested that the board take an unusual step and host a public hearing before making a recommendation on the project.
During a Dec. 7 meeting held via Zoom, the planning board heard a presentation from Louis Terragnoli, director of real estate and development for Quicklee’s, Inc., which is looking to build a travel center at the 6001-6025 Porter Road that caters to truckers and tourists. The planning board voted to table a concept plan after Board Member Ed Herman asked whether it would be a good idea to let the public weigh in prior to the board making a decision.
Herman questioned whether encouraging truck drivers to congregate in the area would attract unfavorable activities or generate an increase in crime. He also rose concerns about other quality of life issues for nearby residents.
“We do have 12 properties facing directly the facility you’re going to build,” Herman said to Terragnoli. “And this certainly changes their lifestyle.”
Herman said he’d been doing a lot of reading about truck stops, and some of the issues that come with them. In addition to concerns about things like traffic increases, noise pollution and wear and tear on roadways, Herman said he’s also read that truck stops can attract drugs and prostitution.
However, Tarragnoli said that all truckers are required to be drug tested, and that two other Quicklee’s locations – in Avon and Belmont, N.Y. – have not seen any problems. He invited those with concerns about the facility to pay a visit to one of the other sites.
“I would take my family to either facility at any time, day or night,” Terragnoli told board members. “And I would welcome you to come with me.”
Terragnoli said the facility would include a 12,000-square-foot structure that houses both quick- and full-service restaurants and a convenience store. It will also offer amenities for truckers such as a weigh station, lounge, shower facilities and regular and diesel fuel stations.
He also said the company identified a need for wash stations for commercial truckers and buses, which will also be made available at the site.
Concerns were raised by the board about the harmful impact of trucks idling for extended periods of time. But Terragnoli said state law prohibits trucks from idling for more than five consecutive minutes.
“If (truckers are) there overnight for any extended period of time, they need to have an alternative power unit,” he said. “Either propane or diesel will be the fuel source for that.”
David Kruse of SRF Associates, a Rochester-based traffic engineering firm, discussed a study that was conducted to determine how the travel center would impact traffic flow in the area. He said the study focused on typical rush hour periods from 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Kruse said that while this sort of business would draw in vehicles that are already in the area, rather than attracting new ones, the analysis led the traffic consultants to determine that a signal change to allow more green light for eastbound traffic during the afternoon rush hour would be needed. He also recommended that a left turning lanes be installed at both access points to the travel center.
“With that improvement, we did call out and report that consideration … should be given to re-striping Porter from four lanes as it is today to three lanes with a center turn lane,” he said, explaining that the action is commonly referred to as a road diet and that with the existing volume of traffic in the area, Porter Road would be a good candidate for such a change while allowing safer left-hand turns.
However, he noted that this change would likely need to be handled by the state Department of Transportation.
Planning board Chairwoman Barbara Hathaway said she planned to discuss the possibility of a public hearing on the travel center with Supervisor Lee Wallace before taking action on the proposal.
