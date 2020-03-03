Public gets a shot at downtown planning

Bill Olesiuk said he wants to see a reason for people to stay in Niagara Falls for more than one night.
His suggestion: open a theater somewhere in the downtown area.
“What I would love to see is theatre, like those buildings right across from the Gazette,” said Olesiuk, the owner of The Craft Kitchen & Bar on Third Street. “Just theatre, that generates people. That generates people staying in hotels. At Niagara on the Lake, over there in Canada, they have the same thing. They have the wine trail and they have the park. What we don’t have is a reason for people to stick around.”
Olesiuk was one of several people who took part in a pair of public sessions on Tuesday where officials from the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp. asked for input on what residents and business owners would like to see done in the downtown area.
In the coming months, USA Niagara will be looking to create a plan on how to redevelop 8 acres of land it acquired in the downtown area as part of the Niagara Falls Strategic Land Acquisition program, which is funded Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion program. The plan will be designed around resident feedback from an online survey and input from the two drop-in sessions which were held Tuesday morning at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue and Tuesday afternoon at the Power City Eatery on Third Street.
When residents were asked what they like most about downtown Niagara Falls, there were only a few responses. Two responses identified the hydraulic canal, the state park, and the natural beauty of the town, while another simply stated the person has been living here for 78 years.
Jenna Currie-Mueller said she wants to see the city start promoting the products of local craftspeople.
“I want to see retail environments that promote local artisans and items that are unique to Niagara Falls that highlight the beauty of our citizens and our community,” Currie-Mueller said. “I would also like to see restaurants and places that promote community gathering.”
She added there is already a spirit about Niagara Falls that’s enduring and feels Niagara Falls is the antithesis of the reputation New Yorkers have for being unfriendly.
Since the survey was launched online, USA Niagara has received a large number of responses. Residents were eager to express their opinions about some of the changes they would like to see made to downtown Niagara Falls as a part of the development.
Most residents wrote comments suggested crime prevention is an overlooked necessity, with one comment reading, “[We] should work with the casino to secure safety. They need to have more safety.”
Other residents pointed out that there is a lack of owner-occupied housing and a specific focus on rentals. One resident wrote a comment saying, “[I’m] upset that properties are being taken off the local tax roll. [I] want the state to pass tax dollars to locals.” Another said, “Affordable home ownership; not market rate.”
Anthony Vilardo, president of USA Niagara, had some issues with parts of the developments.
“One of the issues in Niagara Falls has been the issue of land in order to undertake a development project or development projects,” Vilardo said. “We view that as an impediment to growing the downtown core. Governor Cuomo, in 2016, the government announced an undisclosed amount of funding to be made available our agency to fund the acquisition of strategic lands near the state park. Now that we’ve gone out and acquired these lands, what can we do to best set the table for development on them.”
To obtain information without hesitation from residents, USA Niagara has partnered with Rochester based Highland Planning in order to garner feedback. Vilardo said that as part of USA Niagara’s larger development strategy, they will be updating their market analysis, which was last done in 2010. By April, he’s hoping to have a first draft of the plan completed for review.
“We’re going to keep talking with stakeholders in the area,” Vilardo said. “They’ll [Highland Planning] be doing one-on-ones with members of the local business community. We brought them to meet the Downtown Niagara Falls Business Association and folks like that.”
Both sessions also included an exercise in which residents were asked if they could spend $5 on eight categories, what would they spend it on? The eight categories included retail, rental housing, hotels, food and beverage, owner occupied housing, family entertainment, parks, and cultural/historical elements.
Residents overwhelmingly decided they would put funding towards owner-occupied housing, family entertainment, parks and cultural/historical elements during the morning session. Hotels and rental housing were the only two without any money put towards them. At the second meeting, residents decided they did not want to see funding allocated to parks or hotels. Further updates on the project will come through in the next few months, with tentative workshops to be announced, according to Jen Topa, of Highland Planning.
