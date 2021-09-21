The Niagara County Public Defender’s office has been moved to 170 East Ave.
“New York State has invested in public defender’s offices across the state to ensure residents who require our services are properly served,” Chief Public Defender Nicholas B. Robinson said in a Tuesday news release. “This relocation is part of that effort, providing enough space for our attorneys to work with our clients and prepare our cases.”
The public defender’s office was moved from the county Civil Defense building, 139 Niagara St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.