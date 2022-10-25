For many years now, Main Street in the City of Niagara Falls has been synonymous with empty buildings and boarded-up storefronts.
While they couldn’t do anything to change economic conditions on the street, a group of volunteers got together over the weekend to do something about the look of the place.
Thanks to a public art project coordinated by the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area, three drab-looking Main Street building, including the former location of Jenss Department store, got splashes of eye-catching color.
The goal, according to the heritage area’s public art director Ally Spongr, is to restore some pride back to Main Street while sparking conversation about the once-bustling commercial strip’s past, present and future.
“We’re tying to bring visibility and brighten up all of these spaces,” Spongr said.
The Niagara Falls National Heritage Area is a non-profit organization that works to promote heritage tourism and public art projects in the community.
The “spaces” receiving attention from organization staff and volunteers over the weekend and on Monday include a building at 2018 Main St., the old Jenss department store at 1708 Main St. and the building next to the former Jenss store at the corner of Main and Division streets.
The buildings are owned by Blue Cardinal Capital and Spongr said their owners agreed to cooperate with the heritage area’s efforts in advance of the project.
Blue Cardinal purchased the buildings in 2019 as part of a larger $3.2 million package that included a total of 38 properties, mostly on north Main Street. While the company had big plans to refurbish and reactivate the buildings, those plans have not yet materialized.
The public art doesn’t bring new businesses into the buildings but does offers a mix of bright colors and bold text to an area where gray-painted drywall has covered storefront windows for years now.
At 2018 Main St., the coverings on the building’s windows have been painted orange, green and purple, with a message in big, white letter stressing across the entire front of the building that reads: “History Lives Here.”
Another building got a splash of yellow as part of a sunshine theme.
“We’re hoping this can be a catalyst for change,” Spongr said. “It’s better than just the boarded up storefronts. Art has power. It brings people together and gets people getting talking.”
Spongr said the Main Street art effort is part of her organization’s recently adopted action plan. She said warm, dry conditions at the end of last week prompted the heritage area to push up its schedule for the project. Spongr’s organization put out a call on social media and dozens of volunteers from in and around Niagara Falls came out to lend a hand. Volunteers worked with artists who worked with the heritage project on design for the art that ended up on the buildings.
“We’ve had some nice weather surprise us here and we were like let’s just get out there and just do it,” Spongr said.
The heritage area plans to work with other property owners in Niagara Falls to do more public art projects in the future. Spongr hopes the project will continue to bring residents together while helping them focus on a positive and the possibility for change in areas of the city, like Main Street, where disappointments have been the focus for a long time.
“I think first and foremost this is a way to bring people together to have conversations and share their ideas,” Spongr said.
“It’s creating something together and creating a sense of pride,” she added.
