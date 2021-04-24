LEWISTON — The May graduation of cadets at the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy, traditionally conducted on the Lewiston campus of Niagara University where the academy is located as part of a collaborative program between the institutions, will instead take place off-campus, at a Falls hotel.
News of the planned relocation of the graduation surfaced this week. The university reportedly took the action after learning that a group of NU students planned to attend the graduation ceremony in an act of protest.
Calls and messages made to a university spokesman seeking comment or an interview with NU President Rev. James J. Maher, on Friday were not returned. But the decision was not well received by Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
"Our academy is located at Niagara University and I would prefer to have the graduation at Niagara University," the sheriff said. "I would like to feel support at NU and I don't feel we're getting support as law enforcement or the law enforcement academy."
The law enforcement academy is a partnership between the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara University’s Criminal Justice and External Programs departments. The program trains both hired and sworn officers as well as pre-employment recruits.
Pre-employment recruits are civilian students with an interest in entering law enforcement. The current academy class is made up of seven pre-employment recruits.
Word of the planned protest appears to have surfaced after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in connection with the murder of George Floyd. University representatives have reportedly expressed concern that any protest at the academy graduation would be "embarrassing" to the families of the recruits.
Filicetti said neither he nor Falls Police Superintendent John Faso had raised any objections to potential protests.
"If they want to protest, let them protest. It's their First Amendment right," the sheriff said. "(Niagara University) hosts the academy. (The recruits) should be allowed to have a graduation there."
The academy was previously located on the campus of Niagara County Community College. It shifted to the NU campus to allow for the expansion into pre-employment training.
Filicetti said he's unaware of any issues that would affect the relationships between recruits, many of whom are also students in NU's criminal justice degree program, and other students on the campus.
"I don't know what they're protesting," Filicetti said. "There have never been issues between academy recruits and NU students."
