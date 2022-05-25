A group of more than 100 protestors rallied in front of Niagara Falls City Hall Wednesday night, before going inside and packing the city council chambers to loudly complain about an increasing number of special council meetings called recently by Mayor Robert Restaino.
Holding signs that read: “No More Special Meetings” and “Democracy Is The Right To Be Heard,” the crowd listened to former Falls Council Member Ezra Scott Jr. call for an end to the use of special meetings because “there is no public input.”
“What we’re here for is an end to the special meetings or a way to have public input,” Scott told the protestors.
The demonstration was organized by the New York Coalition on Open Government and some former City Council candidates including James Abbondanza.
“This is phenomenal,” Abbondanza said of the gathering. “I’m not used to seeing this many people come out for an issue in Niagara Falls. I’m pleased to see this.”
While it was not clear whether the mayor was still at City Hall at the time of the protest, Open Government Coalition President Paul Wolf told the demonstrators, “Today you’re not going to be ignored. You outdid yourselves day.”
Council Member Donta Myles, an outspoken critic of the special meetings, looked out at the gathering and declared, “We got people power here.”
In April, the council, with Myles opposed, voted to abandon its long-standing practice of bi-weekly meetings and established a monthly meeting schedule for at least the remainder of 2022. Council Chair John Spanbauer and Member Kenny Tompkins, who proposed the reduction in meetings, said the council agendas had too few items for consideration on a bi-weekly basis as a result of the mayor’s increasing use of special meetings to conduct business.
“I want to go back to our regularly scheduled meetings,” Myles said to the cheers from the crowd. “I’m willing to work with the mayor, but I don’t work for the mayor.”
While regularly scheduled City Council meetings provide opportunities for public comment on both agenda items and for the “good of the community, under the City Charter, there is no requirement for a public comment period at special meetings whether they are called by the mayor or the council.
As the council meeting Wednesday night progressed, it was frequently interrupted by shouts and cat-calls from the protestors who packed the City Hall chambers. Community activist Cherish Beals told the council members, “We are sick of speaking here and not being addressed.”
Spanbauer, at times, struggled to control the meeting. At one point, the council chair threatened to have Falls police officers close the chambers and remove members of the public.
While Spanbauer has not publicly challenged the use of special meetings, he told protestors that he believed in their right to speak out at meetings.
“I want to thank everyone for coming out to express their concerns about how city government works,” Spanbauer said. “Personally, I would prefer that citizens be able to speak at special meetings.”
The council chair said he would hold citizen forums directly before special meetings to hear public comments on agenda items for those meetings.
Myles, however, said he would take other action to address the issue.
“You can expect me to move to table anything (on the council agenda) from the mayor if he’s not gonna be here to explain it,” Myles said.
Text messages and calls to the city’s public information officer seeing comment on the protests were not immediately returned.
In the open public comment portion of the meeting, one community activist was ejected at Spanbauer’s direction and the council chair sometimes pleaded with the crowd not to interrupt the proceedings.
“You don’t like having meetings with people speaking over you, it’s frustrating,” Beals told Spanbauer, “But it’s frustrating not to be heard. It’s frustrating to be arrested for expressing your views.”
