Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.