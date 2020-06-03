Protest moving forward amid concerns

Plans for another protest later this week in the City of Niagara Falls appear to be moving forward amid concerns raised by two members of the Human Rights Commission who issued a warning that it could be negatively influenced by "outside agitators and nationalists."
Falls police Superintendent Tom Licata confirmed Wednesday that his department and other city officials are continuing to work with organizers of the latest protest, which is supposed to happen at 6 p.m. Friday.
"I know we're having a protest. We're having conversations with the organizer who tells us it is going to be peaceful. We're preparing for anything and hoping for the best," he said.
On Sunday night, dozens of protesters gathered at the police headquarters building on Main Street where they called for reforms in the criminal justice system and for racial equality in keeping with similar demonstrations that have occurred in other cities since the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Sunday's local protest ended peacefully, with Licata, Mayor Robert Restaino, Acting Sheriff Mike Filicetti and members of the community group The Niagara Falls Peacemakers all taking a knee as a show of solidarity with the protesters.
There have been rumblings, mostly on social media, about the possibility of the next demonstration being targeted by outside forces with ill intent.
Licata said local law enforcement is aware of the situation and continuing to monitor it and prepare accordingly.
"There is so much stuff swirling out there (on social media) that it's hard to confirm what's true," Licata said.
On Tuesday, Niagara Falls Human Rights Commissioners Saladin Allah and Denise Mejia issued a statement on the commission's Facebook page warning residents to stay away from Friday's protest. The release, which initially featured the city's official seal and was portrayed as representing the position of the full commission, suggested, based on "gathered intelligence by regional and local law enforcement," that outsiders are planning to use the event to "incite violence and cause vandalism" in the Falls. While the statement noted that residents are free to exercise their rights to assemble and protest, it also warned them to "stay home for their safety" in this case.
The original message was removed shortly after it was first posted on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Amber Hill, the chair of the city's human rights commission, said she removed it because she did not authorize it and neither did the city.
"It was an unauthorized statement made by two commissioners," Hill said.
Hill said she did not have an opinion or a statement about plans for Friday's protest.
"I just believe that the proper channels should have been followed and it was just an unauthorized statement," she said.
Allah and Mejia later re-posted on Allah's Facebook page a modified version of their initial statement, removing the city seal and the reference to the city's human rights commission near the top.
Tuesday night, they stood by their initial warning, indicating that they thought it was important for residents to be advised of potential issues during the demonstration. Allah said he hopes the protest remains peaceful but does not want residents or local businesses to get caught off guard if it doesn't.
"We were warning the public and making sure they were aware of the potential threat," Allah said.
Allah said he was concerned that people who are affiliated with the protest were not alerting the community to the possibility of threats of violence.
"It's a suppression of information that's putting people at risk," he said.
Mejia, who serves as the commission's vice char, said she also felt it was important to warn residents to stay away, not only due to the possibility of violence but also in light of the potential for COVID-19 to spread during another large gathering in the city.
Mejia said she was proud of the way Restaino, city police officers and residents handled a protest that ended peacefully on Sunday, but she said this time around she's concerned about the potential for outside "agitators" to get involved. If that happens, she's concerned the city may not be prepared to handle it properly.
"We have a duty to let people know 'hey, it may not be that peaceful this time, stay home,'" she said.
Restaino said it was "unfortunate" that any members of the commission weighed in on the matter because they are not authorized by his office or the city council to do so. Restaino said, in his opinion, members of the human rights commission should not oppose or support anything other than matters related directly to their work with human rights in the city.
"It's not authorized by city government," Restaino said of the protest warning. "That's my answer to you."
As to the protest itself, Restaino said the city is aware that one is being organized for Friday and is preparing for it.
"We are doing much of the same that we did on Sunday in preparing for this. We're just hoping it becomes a peaceful presentation of people's opinions much as Sunday's was," Restaino said.
Both Allah and Mejia said they were authorized, through text messages sent by Hill, to post the original statement to the commission's Facebook page and that she changed her position after it was placed online.
Hill said Wednesday she was aware of their interest in posting a statement, but did not give them permission to post the statement as it was written. She acknowledged that both she and Allah have posting privileges for the human rights commission's Facebook page "on a limited basis," but said such a statement should have been authorized by the city administration first.
While Hill removed Allah's original post because she deemed it unauthorized, both Allah and Mejia noted that, on Tuesday night, she granted editing privileges for the commission's Facebook page to Nicholas D'Angelo, the managing editor of the local publication, The Niagara Reporter.
Earlier in the evening on Tuesday, the Reporter published a story online indicating that an "unnamed member on the committee told the newspaper that the statement was the result of two members 'going rogue' and that the statement did not represent the position of the committee."
"Additionally, that there were no facts to support the claims of ill-intentioned groups seeking to take part," the paper reported.
While D'Angelo was appointed to the commission by the city council earlier this year, both Allah and Mejia said he has not yet been fully authorized to serve as a commission member. They questioned why someone who is not part of the human's rights commission would be granted access to edit anything on the commission's Facebook page.
Hill acknowledged that, due to the global pandemic, D'Angelo has been unable to have his oath signed by the city clerk, which she said is a necessary step in the process for him to be considered an official commission member.
Hill said she was working on Tuesday when Allah posted the initial warning to the commission's Facebook page and she granted D'Angelo temporary status as an editor so he could address questions and concerns about it. Hill said D'Angelo was removed as an editor for the page later that evening at his request.
"He was approved by the council to be on the commission and I was aware of that. I put him on (as Facebook page editor) because I know he has social media experience," she said.
D'Angelo declined to comment on the record for this story.
