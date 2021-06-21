ALBANY — A newly-retooled oversight commission for examining misconduct complaints against county prosecutors is a waste of taxpayer resources and could impede investigations, the District Attorneys Association of the State of New York (DAASNY) contends.
The association lost the battle over the retooling of the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the measure into law June 17.
But the group is not going away quietly.
A lawsuit questioning the constitutionality of the law will likely be considered, though no decision has been made on mounting a formal challenge, said Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl.
Muehl, contacted in Cooperstown, said the measure grew out of exaggerated claims that more rigorous oversight of New York prosecutors is warranted.
"This is another example of the governor and the left in the Legislature putting forward a false narrative," Muehl said. "They want you to believe that there are all these D.A.s (district attorneys) and A.D.A.s (assistant district attorneys) who are committing misconduct and hiding evidence, and it's just not true."
Cuomo, in signing the law, said prosecutors "should be held to the highest standards of conduct in the exercise of their duties."
"This legislation improves the Commission on Prosecutorial Conduct's ability to more effectively oversee and discipline prosecutors to make our court system safer and fairer for all," Cuomo said.
The earlier version of the commission was derailed in January 2020 when state Acting Supreme Court Justice David Weinstein found it was constitutionally flawed.
Though alterations were made to the legislation since the earlier version was tossed out, Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley, the president of DAASNY, said the efforts remain "afflicted with crippling risks which far outweigh any possible reward."
The new legislation, she said, raises "equal protection" concerns since it only targets district attorneys and their subordinates, while sparing the state attorney general and staffers within that office as well as county attorneys from the same scrutiny.
Doorley suggested the commission would intrude on prosecutorial decisions.
"Knowing that choosing to open an investigation into a powerful or public figure with the knowledge that it may trigger a complaint can color decisions that must be made without fear or favor,” Doorley said.
District attorneys, like all lawyers in New York, are already subject to potential discipline from attorney grievance committees, which are attached to each Appellate Division in the state.
DAASNY argues that there should be greater investment in the grievance committees to make them more effective at meting out discipline.
One of the legislation's sponsors, Sen. Jamaal Bailey, D-the Bronx, said the commission is designed to hold prosecutors accountable for malfeasance. The commission would make recommendations to the attorney grievance committees, which would accept or reject the proposed sanctions.
Another sponsor, Assemblyman Nick Perry, D-Brooklyn, said the measure makes New York the first state in the nation with a governmental body set up to hold prosecutors accountable for misconduct.
"The damage from just one dishonest prosecutor can be devastating," Perry said. "Therefore, the need for all prosecutors to play fair and honest is paramount."
District attorneys in New York are elected in their respective counties and are thus accountable to voters, Muehl said. He said the advocates failed to make the case for the commission.
"What have the district attorneys done to justify having another commission watch over them?" he said, noting that prosecutors were already subject to potential disbarment under the disciplinary system covering all lawyers.
"This is more window-dressing," Muehl added.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.