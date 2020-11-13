Proposed Falls budget cuts spending, includes tax hike

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says his administration will close a $4.5 million gap in the city's 2021 budget with a combination of concessions from public safety unions, departmental reorganizations, a modest property tax increase and some non-essential program reductions.
The spending plan is also expected to include four layoffs in senior services and youth programming.
With a phalanx of police officers and firefighters standing behind him in the city council chambers Friday morning, Restaino said balancing a projected 2021 spending plan wasn't easy.
"The challenge to create a 2021 budget has indeed been difficult," the mayor said. "Many difficult choices had to be made to provide a sound and reasonable budget to city residents that will continue to provide basic services."
Restaino said his administration was able to trim $1 million from the city's 2020 budget through some departmental reorganizations, a reduction in non-essential services and entering into partnerships with other governments and non-profit organizations. Still, with the effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the local economy leading to historic drops in virtually every city revenue stream, the mayor said he confronted a significant budget deficit.
Those challenges led to delays in the preparation of the spending plan for the upcoming year. The budget is ordinarily presented to the city council by Oct. 15.
"Like so many households and businesses, the city has had a difficult time creating the budget due to unpredictable revenue sources," Restaino said. "We were unwilling to make Draconian cuts that would negatively impact services or place the full weight on property taxpayers."
The mayor said a combination of "consolidations and reorganizations" will reduce city spending in 2021 by $3 million. That left the city's two largest expenditures, for police and fire protection, on the cutting block.
Restaino said his administration considered layoffs in both departments, but determined that would "likely lead to other increased costs." The city then entered into negotiations with the unions that represent uniformed firefighters and police officers and their command officers.
Those talks yielded a series of memorandums of understanding that help to balance the 2021 budget.
"These police and fire professionals exceeded expectations," the mayor said. "These are the men and woman who every day come to the aid of their city and who, when they saw their city was in financial trouble, they once again helped."
Restaino pegged the concessions savings at more than half a million dollars. The concession agreements are subject to approval by the city council.
The council has scheduled a special meeting for Monday night to consider the agreements.
The proposed budget will carry what the mayor described as a "modest tax increase" of 2.47% for both residential and commercial property owners. The increase will not require an increase in the city's property tax cap.
The spending plan also includes projected tribal gaming revenue. Restaino said the state has indicated it will continue to advance to the city projected proceeds from slot revenue sharing at Seneca Niagara Casino while negotiations on the impasse with the Seneca Nation over the revenue sharing continue.
In praising the work of city department heads and City Administrator Anthony Restaino, the mayor said, for the first time in recent memory, the budget could create a small surplus for city coffers of about $500,000.
