In the Falls, there have been no final decisions on plans for either the prom or graduation for the members of the Class of 2020.
But Superintendent Mark Laurrie said, with both events scheduled to be held at the now-shuttered Conference & Event Center Niagara Falls, decisions will need to be made
"I spoke with the high school principals this week and they will be meeting with the senior class advisors and class leaders early next week to discuss options," Laurrie said. "We're trying to be as creative as we can."
That's not necessary what members of the Niagara Falls High School senior class want to hear.
"As we're getting closer, I'm starting to get more worried," said Josiah Jackson. "We've worked so hard for 12 years and just knowing the possibility of not having those senior activities is so frustrating."
Jackson will be the first member of her family to graduate from high school, and her mother has been anxiously waiting to watch her walk across a stage to receive a diploma.
"My mom, she's been upset," Jackson said. "She's been looking forward to this. She wanted to have a grad party for me."
Zea Dutton spent Thursday with her friends and classmates on a group FaceTime looking at prom dresses. Her mom wants her to pick one out so that she can tailor it for her.
Dutton has also taken part in a virtual spirit event to help heal the loss of time at the empty Porter Road high school.
"We dressed up at home and sent pictures in for the yearbook," she said. "I don't even want to think about a virtual graduation."
Dutton said she would "really like" to go to a prom.
Distance learning off a laptop hasn't been easy for Dutton, who said she's heading to college in the fall to become a teacher herself.
"It's been really tough. It's been harder to learn on the laptops than in the classroom," she sAid. "I'm been in my home for most of this time. It's hard seeing my family 24/7. My siblings are driving me up the wall."
Yazzie Sarkees had the chance to go to last year's prom but he'd like to go again this year, because it's his senior prom.
"Prom and graduation are two of the staples of your senior year," Sarkees said. "For the girls who already bought their dresses, this is terrible."
Asked if he thinks NFHS will have a prom and graduation in 2020, Sarkees said, "Realistically, no. Optimistically, yes."
"You've worked hard to earn (graduation), and it gets taken away," he said with a sigh. "I'm more optimistic about staring (college in September than having a prom or graduation in June."
Lauren Granieri said not having a traditional graduation would be a let down.
"I know the administration would never let us go without a celebration," Granieri said. "You look forward to this all your life. It's the last time we're together as a Wolverine family. The people I've met in high school, we all come from the same cloth. We're family."
Granieri said this year hasn't been what she thought her senior year of high school would be like.
"It's mind blowing.," she said. "I hope we'll have something before August and everyone goes away."
Jackson said as every day passes, she tries to remain hopeful.
"I'm hoping. I 'm trying to keep a positive mindset," she said. "To not have those moments with the people you've grown up with would be sad. I'm hoping there's a way to salvage those moments."
