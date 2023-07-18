The one-day, one-stop event bringing local agencies and health providers together for residents is coming up on Wednesday, July 26 at Heart, Love & Soul, 939 Ontario Ave.
While many resources are available to help local residents, many times individuals in need are unaware of these resources. Project Connect Niagara aims to bridge the gap, encouraging residents to come and engage with a variety of organizations, including health care providers, to learn more and receive services.
According to the most recent US Census data, 44% of Niagara Falls residents live with an income below 200% of poverty level, for which a family of three would be $46,060.
A press conference to discuss Project Connect Niagara and the more than 40 agencies offering services, referrals and resources to the Niagara community will take place Thursday with state and local officials speaking about the event.
