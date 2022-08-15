ALBANY — A coalition of progressive groups, seizing on a vacancy at the state’s highest court, is spurring Gov. Kathy Hochul to pick a top judge who has never worked as a prosecutor and is committed to protecting abortion rights and “vulnerable” New Yorkers.
In a letter sent to Hochul, more than 110 groups, including the union-backed Working Families Party, and the Center for Community Alternatives, sharply criticized the recent direction of the Court of Appeals. The groups accused Chief Judge Janice DiFIore, an appointee of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, of presiding over “institutional dysfunction” and issuing decisions allegedly harmful to immigrants, workers and tenants.
The Center for Community Alternatives said the court now has a majority of judges whose backgrounds include stints as prosecutors, lamenting that none of the current jurists have been civil rights lawyers or public defenders.
The liberal advocates also skewered the top court for its decision earlier this year that rejected Hochul’s approval of gerrymandered congressional and state Senate district lines. That decision set the stage for a Republican judge to turn redistricting over to a special master who came up with new maps that have led to some incumbents facing primary election battles.
“We urge you to nominate a thoughtful, principled lawyer who will safeguard New Yorkers’ rights, bring independence and a demonstrated appreciation for the law’s power to protect the most vulnerable, and defend our democracy in the challenging years ahead,” the groups told Hochul.
The progressive organizations include ones that have supported the Defund the Police movement.
Peter Kehoe, a veteran attorney who is the executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, said he was dismayed that any group would try to pressure Hochul into excluding potential judicial candidates because they have worked as state or federal prosecutors. Hochul’s husband, William Hochul, is a former U.S. Attorney for Western New York.
“Those positions provide some of the best training a lawyer can get,” Kehoe said.
Under the selection system for the Court of Appeals positions, a governor appoints new judges from a list of qualified nominees furnished by a judicial nominating commission. The nominee must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Having appointed judges instead of ones elected by voters was an attempt to depoliticize the selection process, but the new controversy shows there is now “politics on steroids” in the current process, Kehoe said.
“They’re not interested in hearing anything about the person’s qualifications, education, experience, abilities ,” Kehoe said. As the progressive advocates see it, he argued, the judicial candidates are only qualified if they agree with progressive policies
One seasoned prosecutor, Otsego County District Attorney John Muehl, said it would be unwise if Hochul agrees to exclude members of his ranks from consideration for the top bench.
Far more important than whether a candidate has a liberal or conservative bent is the individual’s capability and judgement, Muehl said. “Just pick somebody who can do the job,” he said.
“But these groups don’t want judges who will follow the law,”: he said. “They want judges who legislate from the bench and create laws that even the Legislature may be unwilling to pass.”
The president of the state District Attorneys’ Association, J. Anthony Jordan, said he encourages the governor to appoint a chief judge who can “think independently and act fairly, separate and irrespective of any specific prior employment.”
“To single out any specific prior roles or job titles and exclude candidates based on arbitrary previous employment of any type would be an insult to the integrity of our judicial system,” Jordan said.
The governor’s office’s only response to the selection controversy was to point to remarks Hochul made last month.
“Regardless of any predispositions, a judge is expected to look at every case that comes before them with a balanced eye,” Hochul had told reporters. She said she expects to appoint “a thoughtful individual, someone who’s well regarded in the legal community.”
