Program sends Falls students out to local waterways

Students and staff in Niagara Falls will see a boost in STEM activities and professional development with a new program 'Taking Root' in the district.
The New York Sea Grant Extension of Cornell University was recently awarded $100,000 in national funding through the North American Association for Environmental Education to provide after-school watershed-related science, technology, engineering, and mathematics projects for students at sites in the Niagara Falls School District.
The program will develop virtual after-school academic activities for students and professional development programming for teachers at Hyde Park Elementary School and Gaskill Preparatory Middle School. Both schools are designated 21st Century Community Learning Centers and are located near Hyde Park Lake. They also serve communities of need in terms of poverty and academic achievement.
New York Sea Grant will deliver the new programming in partnership with Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper and the New York State DEC. The project matches up well with ongoing restoration work underway by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper to restore local shorelines to their native state and to improve water quality.
This New York Sea Grant project, named "Taking Root: A Meaningful Watershed Experience for Youth in Niagara Falls, New York," will be conducted over a two-year period. The project will include native seedling plantings to improve local biodiversity and water quality related to the Niagara River, Gill Creek, and Cayuga Creek.
The project will also engage students and families with activities related to environmentally-themed children's books.
The curriculum developed for elementary school age students will be available upon project completion through the New York's Great Lakes Ecosystem Education Exchange website and has the potential to reach K-12 schools throughout New York State.
Learn more at www.nyseagrant.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.