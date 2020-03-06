Prison time for Buffalo man caught having sex with teen

LOCKPORT -- A Buffalo man, who was shot after the father of a 14-year-old North Tonawanda girl found him having sex with his daughter, will due prison time.
Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon on Friday said she was accepting a recommendation from county probation officers that Steven Rossi needed to serve time behind bars.
"I agree with the Niagara County probation officer who said you present as predatory and should be sent to state prison," Sheldon told Rossi.
Police charged that Rossi, 35, had snuck into the teen's North Tonawanda home on July 6 to have sex with the 14 year old. The teen's father apparently became aware of what was happening and confronted Rossi.
He then shot Rossi in the leg. The wound was not life-threatening.
But Rossi's defense attorney, John Sanchez, said his client was "lucky" to be alive.
Rossi pleaded guilty to a single count of third-degree rape in a deal with prosecutors. Sheldon sentenced him to two years in prison for his plea.
Assistant District Attorney Cheryl Grundy said Rossi claimed that he thought his teenage victim "was 31."
Rossi's defense attorney told Sheldon that his client had been lured to the home by online messages that he said were "more sexually graphic than you would expect from a girl of her age."
