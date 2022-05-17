ALBANY — A 25-year state corrections officer assigned to maximum security Attica prison is facing discipline from his employer after he allegedly mocked the racist massacre of 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket last weekend, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The officer was identified by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision as Gregory C. Foster II.
The agency said it’s seeking to fire Foster from the job he has held since June 1997.
Foster could not be reached for comment.
"The comments made by this correction officer are despicable, stand in violation of multiple department rules and will not be tolerated," the agency said in a statement provided to CNHI by Thomas Mailey, its communications director.
A Facebook posting from Foster's Facebook account included a meme of the Tops supermarket that was the scene of the racist attack carried out by 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, Broome County. Underneath is a crude reference to the attack.
Along with the meme, Foster or a person using his account added an additional comment: "Too soon? This should weed out some FB friends." It concluded with a laughing emoji.
An unknown Facebook user took a screenshot of the post, which has since been reposted many times. Numerous people condemned the posting on Facebook and on Twitter.
The state agency emphasized: "This vile posting does not represent the morals and values of the thousands of staff members in the department. The individual responsible has been suspended without pay and DOCCS will be seeking termination."
The prison agency, part of the executive branch of state government, said it has enlisted its Civil Rights Task Force, suggesting an investigation leading to a criminal prosecution could result from the inquiry.
"The department has also launched an internal investigation to identify and discipline any staff who may have engaged with the posting," the corrections agency stated.
CNHI has obtained the names of several individuals who commented on the offensive post from Foster's Facebook account. The agency did not comment on those individuals.
A prison reform advocate, Jose Saldana, said incarcerated people in New York frequently have to cope with racist intimidation by corrections officers, with such activity largely going unchecked at Attica.
Saldana, a former inmate who now heads Release Aging People in Prison, said many corrections officers see themselves as "untouchable" when they engage in racist acts.
"This is tolerated by the state," said Saldana, who spent 38 years in prison after being convicted of the attempted murder of a police officer. "They allow the officers to keep their jobs, their pensions, as if they didn't do anything wrong."
Saldana contended Attica, which he branded ‘Hell on Earth,” should be shuttered. He also predicted the involvement of corrections officers in mocking the mass shootings of African Americans at a supermarket will ignite prison unrest and disturbances in New York.
"We have to close Attica," Saldana said. "That needs to be the first step.if our elected officials are serious about uprooting racism in the criminal justice system."
The union for state corrections officers condemned the social media post.
Michael Powers, president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement: “We were recently made aware of an incident on social media involving a small handful of members who shared obscene jokes related to this weekend’s horrific shooting in Buffalo. Simply put, hateful rhetoric has no place in our organization. As a statewide entity representing individuals from across all ethnicities, genders, races and backgrounds, we pride ourselves on being ingrained in the fabric of our respective communities through volunteerism and participation in community efforts to better the lives of our neighbors."
Powers added: "We do not condone and will not tolerate actions like this because it’s not who we are. We proudly stand with the Buffalo community, law enforcement entities who responded to this tragedy, and all those effected by this senseless act of violence.”
