Prison Escape Remembered

PLATTSBURGH — It was five years ago that inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora and spent 23 days on the run.
The convicted murderers tunneled their way out of the facility and into freedom though a manhole on Bouck Street, just a short distance from the prison.
The two murder convicts had planned to go to Mexico and live under different names, investigators said in a report on the escape.
State Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott blamed chronic staff complacency and longstanding failures of basic security procedures at the state prison at Dannemora, 25 miles south of the Canadian border.
"The extent of complacency and failure to adhere to the most basic security standards uncovered by my investigation was egregious and inexcusable," Scott said.
Correction authorities have implemented changes, and many Clinton employees have resigned or been fired, she reported.
Matt, who had been serving 25 years to life for the killing of his former boss in North Tonawanda, and Sweat, who had been serving life without parole in the killing of a sheriff's deputy, cut holes in the backs of their cells during recreation periods with saws and other tools smuggled in by a civilian employee of the tailor shop where they worked. They cut their way through their cell walls, climbed down catwalks and through tunnels, cut into and out of a large steam pipe and then exited through a manhole. They left behind a taunting note containing a crude caricature of an Asian face and the words "Have a nice day."
Mitchell providied the escape tools and had improper sexual relationships with each man, the report said. She talked about leaving with them and killing her husband, also a prison instructor, it said. Her husband was unharmed.
Over the course of about 85 nights, Sweat climbed down catwalks into the tunnels under the prison, explored for possible escape routes and cut through large steam pipes and the chain on the manhole cover where they got out. More than 400 inmate bed checks should have occurred in that period, and any one properly conducted would have detected Sweat's absence, the report said.
Guard Gene Palmer, who gave the men frozen meat in which Mitchell hid saw blades, was convicted of promoting prison contraband and was sentenced to six months in jail.
A three-week manhunt followed the escape, with up to 1,300 state, federal and local law enforcement personnel that cost the state $22.8 million in overtime.
Matt was shot dead by searchers June 26 in a wooded area 30 miles west of the prison. Sweat was shot and captured two days later near the Canadian border. Sweat pleaded guilty to escape charges and was ordered to pay restitution for some of the $573,000 in repair costs
Mitchell, 55, was released from the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility, north of New York City, in early February.
Mitchell helped Matt and Sweat by providing tools they used to chisel through walls and pipes in a “Shawshank Redemption”-style escape. The escape was featured in a 2018 Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora,” with Patricia Arquette playing the part of Mitchell.
Mitchell was sentenced to 2 1/3 to seven years and was denied parole three times. She was approved for conditional release on Feb. 8 after a prison staff committee determined she had earned time off for good behavior.
She will remain under supervision until June 8, 2022.
State Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was working as a correction officer at Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone in Franklin County when the escape occurred.
Although his duties did not put him in the field searching for Matt and Sweat, he remembers what an intense time it was.
"I was working outside the perimeter and tensions were certainly heightened," Jones, who was also chairman of the Franklin County Legislature at the time, said. "The tension was very high in the community as well. People were frightened and just wanted it to be over. Everybody was on edge."
Jones was elected to the Assembly in 2016 and has worked to make improvements in his former profession.
He believes steps the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision have taken have made prisons more secure.
"Those two brazen felons changed our lifestyles in the community for sure, and they have certainly changed our corrections system," he said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
