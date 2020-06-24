Primary leaves judicial race muddled

A day after in-person voting ended, but a week away from the start of the tally of a record-breaking number of absentee ballots, Niagara County residents may have gained some idea of what the November general election ballot will look like for county races.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti, a registered Republican, raced out to a large lead in the Democratic primary for that party's line in the November election to succeed former sheriff, and Democrat, James Voutour.
With all election districts reporting their in-person votes, Filicetti led former sheriff's deputy, and current Lewiston Police Officer Brian Grear, 4,473 to 1,889, a margin of roughly 70 percent to 30 percent of the vote total.
The county board of elections says it has 7,062 Democratic absentee ballots to tally, but Grear would need to win close to 68 percent of those absentee ballots to potentially tie Filicetti.
"I think it could go two to one the other way with the absentee ballots," said Grear's campaign manager Bill Nye. "We're holding off conceding anything until every one of (the absentee ballots) is counted."
Historically, absentee vote counts tend to mirror the in-person ballot breakdown.
"Obviously, I'm happy with the results," Filicetti said. "We'll continue to watch as the absentee ballots get counted."
If Filicetti secures the Democratic line in the general election, he will be running unopposed.
"I feel confident with the knowledge that (the absentee vote) trends along the same lines as (the in-person vote)," Filicetti said.
At the same time, in-person voting for an upcoming vacancy on the county court bench saw a scrambling of the major party endorsements in that race. Current Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek was battling Michael Benedict, the confidential law clerk to County Judge Sara Sheldon, for the endorsements of eight different political parties.
With all election districts reporting, Wojtaszek, a registered Democrat, was leading Benedict, also a registered Democrat and the local party's endorsed candidate, in the primary by 1,297 votes out of 6,6691 votes cast. The numbers represented a margin of 59 percent to 40 percent, with 7,062 absentee ballots to be counted.
Wojtaszek, who was also the endorsed primary candidate of the local Republican party, holds a slim 93-vote lead over Benedict out of 8,738 votes cast. The margin sits at 50.4 percent to 49.4 percent with 3,642 outstanding GOP absentee ballots to be counted.
Wojtaszek holds an insurmountable lead in the Independence, Green and Serve America Movement (SAM) party primaries. While Benedict has secured the November ballot lines of the Conservative, Working Families, Libertarian parties.
Benedict's campaign manager Jason Cafarella said the current novel coronavirus pandemic contributed to the topsy-turvy election results.
"There are just so many things going on," Cafarella said. "I know (Benedict) intended to knock on as many doors as he could, but COVID kept him from getting his message out."
Wojtaszek agreed that the campaign has been unlike any other.
"This has been a very difficult campaign, taking place in uncertain times," she said. "I appreciate the overwhelmingly support by the Democratic electorate in Niagara County. My focus now is making sure every vote gets counted and moving on from there once we have final results."
Two Lockport leaders reported receiving complaints from voters who said they were not given ballots for the primary election.
Lockport Fourth Ward Alderman Kelly VanDeMark reported receiving reports of five individuals that did not receive their ballots. One voter reported to her that they had to ask to receive their ballot. VanDeMark noted receiving reports from four different local polling sites in the town and city of Lockport.
Cafarella, who also serves as deputy city attorney for the City of Lockport, said he received eight to 10 reports of voters not being given their ballots for Tuesday's primary vote.
Cafarella said that when the board of elections was made aware of it, actions were taken to correct the situations.
"But, a lot of times the people are turned away and they go home and then you don't really necessarily know who was turned away," Cafarella observed.
At area polling places, there were three different elections - judge, sheriff and district attorney elections - for voters to focus on, noted Niagara County Republican Elections Commissioner Jennifer Sandonato.
"I think there is definitely confusion with the three elections being held on the same day. People were very confused that they had to get in three different lines," Sandonato said.
Sandonato confirmed that the board of elections received "a handful" of complaints throughout the day of people not being able to vote as they expected on Tuesday.
"Nothing astronomical, I would say," she added.
As soon as the board of elections received a complaint, officials instructed individuals that they could vote in the local primary election and to go tell the inspectors.
"We told them go back and tell them you demand a ballot," Sandonato said.
VanDeMark expressed concern with the potential of voters being turned away.
"Just me personally, hearing about it randomly through that many voting locations is concerning," VanDeMark said.
With three different elections, she felt more should have been done to explain the situation to voters.
"Obviously, we knew it was going to be extremely confusing to begin with. I think a lot more signage should have been out. I think that explanations should have been mailed out to voters as well. There could have been social media," VanDeMark said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.