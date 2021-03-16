Timothy Huether has been outspoken as well as politically active as a Niagara Falls Republican committee person over the past several years.
The Parks Department mechanic also serves as president of the city Civil Service union. That service is for him, however, not enough.
Because of his city job, while he could go to council meetings and voice opinions, he could not run for office without resigning his job.
Then he heard Sixth District County Legislator Dennis Virtuoso was retiring. He reached out to City Republican Chairman Bill Carroll and asked for his help, knowing that Chris Voccio, current city councilman, was already running and likely the endorsed candidate. He said Carroll discouraged him.
“I’m not the preferred candidate,” Huether said. “I’m getting pigeon-holed by the city Republican committee.”
He doesn’t like what Voccio has done on the council and doesn’t expect his opponent would do any better for the Sixth District.
“I’ve been waiting for Mr. Voccio to propose shutting down the city on Tuesday’s just to save money,” Huether said.
For his part, Voccio had a quick comeback.
“For a moment, don’t think you can’t shut a city down, not police and fire in terms of community,” Voccio said, “but there are things in the city we could do. Maybe Tim said it in a mocking way but maybe Tim hit on something.”
Huether, for his part, touts blue collar credibility.
“When I’m not at work I don’t have time to take nature walks and visit my mom in Rhode Island,” Huether said. “My interest isn’t for the party. It is for the people. It is for the taxpayers.”
In Huether’s view, county government needs to do more to help out the Falls.
“Just because the city can’t manage its budget doesn’t mean the county can’t help out,” Huether said. “I don’t have college degrees. I have calluses on my hands. I work for a living.”
He’s taken some heat for his willingness to help out friends over the years, for example, carrying city council petitions for Democrat Bill Kennedy, also a councilman running for the Virtuoso seat.
“If I see a friend who needs help, I am going to help out,” Huether said. “I’m not running to be somebody. I am running to do good.”
Huether said he was disappointed to find how convoluted the process of acquiring petitions was. He said Carroll offered to help him get petitions but there was confusion about when they would be available for pickup and they were blank.
Carroll was nonplussed because he understands with the number of petitions being churned out, sometimes mistakes happen.
“I don’t know what happened,” Carroll said. “Apparently they did not type them in. It was an inconvenience. I offered to help him.”
Carroll sees the Voccio/Huether showdown for what it is.
“Tim’s a good guy,” Carroll said, “but Chris has experience and was mulling it over and he had strong support from the committee. It is my position to put in front of the electorate a candidate whose views make sense . . . and let the electorate make the decision.”
Carroll pointed out that while his committee has say about Niagara Falls races, he really doesn’t have much weight countywide.
