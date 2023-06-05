June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month in the United States. Niagara Pride, which advocates for the LGBTQ+ community in Western New York, has organized a series of events throughout the month including:
• Newfane Pride, noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Calhoon’s Pub outdoor grove, with entertainment, lawn games and activities for children.
• Oliver Street Pride, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 17 at Heritage Park, North Tonawanda, with informational booths, up to 70 vendors and an entertainment schedule full of music, fun and drag shows.
• Rainbow City Pride, noon to 5 p.m. June 24 at Old Falls Street, Niagara Falls, featuring performers Jayme Coxx, DivasWho and the Buffalo Gay Men’s Chorus, activist speakers Kitty Lambert-Rudd and Ari Moore, a vendor fair and free unicorn-drawn carriage rides.
For more information visit www.niagarapride.org.
