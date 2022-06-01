Pride month kicked off in Niagara Falls on Wednesday with a proclamation from Mayor Robert Restaino and the raising of a Rainbow Flag at Niagara Falls City Hall,
In addition, Niagara Pride Inc. will again host WNY Shopping With Pride! Sponsors this year include, the Buffalo Sabres, M&T Bank, and Fidelis Cares. Shopping with Pride! is Niagara Pride's major annual fundraiser.
To find out which businesses are part of WNY Shopping With Pride or if your business would like to register as a participant go to www.wnyshoppingwithpride.org. Additionally, Niagara Pride will be handing out 1,000 tote bags filled with pride goodies and a brochure with WNY Shopping With Pride participating businesses during a number of events this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.