There are plenty of ways kids can spend a summer, few make community service such a big part of theirs.
Boy Scout Gabriello Casilio, member of Troop 841 based out of St. John de LaSalle Church in Niagara Falls, spent time this June repainting the Das Haus Museum in Wheatfield for his Eagle Scout service project.
Gaberiello’s father, Anthony, said he was looking at three to four potential projects to work on, and this project was recommended by the mother of a fellow scout who did not have the time to do it.
“He decided the one that interested him most was the museum,” Anthony said. “He though there would be immediate benefit that people would appreciate.”
The Eagle Scout requirements include having the rank of Life Scout for at least six months and actively serve in your troop, earning a total of 21 different merit badges, providing references, participate in a scoutmaster conference, and plan, develop, and give leadership to others in a service project helpful to the community. As the highest Boy Scout rank, those that reach it get some added benefits in their professional life, like a leg up in job interviews or a higher rank when joining the military.
Since the museum operates as a non-profit organization with a limited budget, the board of directors were fortunate to have this opportunity come along to make it look better. George Camann, the museum’s treasurer, said it ended up saving them a tremendous amount of money in their budget.
“It needed painting very badly,” Camann said.
The museum complex has three buildings, the Witwe Mehwaldt Haus which is one of the original cabins, the Ein Haus, which is a re-constructed house/barn donated to the museum in 2008, and Der Stall, which is a replica of a barn commonly found in 19th century villages.
The Witwe Mehwaldt Haus was one of the original cabins that housed many German Lutherans during their first winter in the Niagara Frontier in 1843, with over 800 of them part of the settlement. The structure is now covered in clapboard and got the repainting work.
Gabriello has to present his project proposal to the museum, which had to approve, then do fundraising in order to buy the necessary materials. He raised $400 through bottle collections and donations from individuals and the Niagara Lions Club. The museum also received a $250 grant to help pay for the costs.
Between 20 and 30 volunteers helped out, including lower level Boy Scouts and the fathers of some scouts, which Gabriello had to supervise and manage. The paint on the buildings had to be scraped down, rotted boards were replaced, and everything had to be repainted over, with the main house being white and the porch being gray.
“We coached them along a little bit and gave advice on how we wanted it,” Camman said.
When all the work was complete, Gabriello also presented a check of $361.18 to the museum, the remaining amount from his fundraising efforts. Camann hopes they will get several years out of the paint before it needs to be redone.
Despite completing his service project, Gabriello still has not gotten his Eagle Scout rank yet, since he still had to get two more merit badges and fill out an application. He plans on attending Ohio Northern University for engineering and will not be able to get a board of review completed until Christmastime, when he is in the area next. Only then at the earliest can he be awarded the rank of Eagle Scout.
“He was very happy that the museum allowed him to do it, and is happy with the result,” Gabriello said.
