Members of the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Commission held a private work session Thursday inside city hall to bring the city’s new director of planning up to speed on their procedures and policies.
Historic Preservation Commission meetings are normally held on the first Thursday of the month and are generally open to residents and the press. The notice for Thursday’s meeting identified it as a working session, with a note indicating that it would be closed to the public.
Prior to the start of the session, commission members said they wanted to familiarize the city’s new Director of Planning Kevin Forma with board procedures and policies.
Forma started working as the city’s planner on Aug. 29. He replaced Eric Cooper, who had been appointed to the post by Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration in April 2021.
The agenda for Thursday’s work session outlined a number of items under “old” and “new” business, including a discussion on commission procedures and an update on the “Turtle” building at 25 Rainbow Blvd.
Prior to voting to go into executive session, commission members indicated that they did not plan to take any formal action on any items on Thursday.
Public bodies are allowed to meet in private under a limited set of exceptions described in New York state open meetings law.
Earlier Thursday, the Gazette sought clarification from the city’s law department on whether preservation commission proceedings are covered under state open meetings laws. The law department did not respond to the inquiry.
The Gazette asked commission members to note for the record that the newspaper objected to the work session being held in private.
In August, the commission tabled an application for a local landmark designation for the Turtle building, which operated as the Native American Center for the Living Arts until its closure in 1995. The structure is currently owned by the private firm Niagara Falls Redevelopment.
Pursuing local landmark status for the building drew support during the commission’s August meeting from a representative of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, a private organization that works to identify, protect and promote buildings of architectural and historic significance in the region.
In an email in response to questions prior to Thursday’s commission meeting, Christiana Limnaitis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara, said her organization is continuing to provide technical assistance as commission members prepare a landmark nomination for the Turtle.
“This incredible building holds significant architectural and cultural significance, and we are eager to see (it) gain the protection of the Niagara Falls preservation law,” she said.
