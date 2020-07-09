Though many organizations and agencies have been reopening during the last few weeks, Preservation Buffalo Niagara officials say they are being a little more cautious. During the pandemic, PBN has been working on numerous ways to keep people safe and allow them to still enjoy its programs.
Jessie Fisher, executive director of Preservation Buffalo Niagara, said many programs have been transitioned online, though they did have to cancel their awards ceremony. They will have their staffers working from home and will keep their summer programming online. The pandemic has provided unique challenges for the organization.
“We have been really working hard to make sure all of our services can remain intact,” Fisher said. “So far, we have been able to keep our entire staff intact. We are of course working from home and working remotely, it’s changed some of our projects. There’s a lot that we do that depend on being able to have community and public meetings, and obviously we can’t really do those things right now. So, there’s some work that’s on hold or is being done differently.”
PBN has been promoting local businesses across the area, which is mostly to help the community at this time. Fisher is looking forward to the day when PBN can go back to offering in-person services, however, she has found the organization has been able to reach more people virtually. She will be looking to offer hybrids of their programs such as tours and workshops.
Many of their tours such as their Terra Cotta City and Queen City Downtown Walking Tours, have been abbreviated and placed online to give people a similar experience to what they have done. If people are out for a social distanced walk, they can do the tours that way or watch it via their YouTube channel. PBN’s Leafy Green Tour that is commonly done as a bicycling tour has also been put on YouTube.
Fisher also said their Instagram page has become the home for a ‘Get to Know an Architectural Style’ program. She said it’s an interesting way for people to learn about the unique architectural styles around Western New York. However, there were some challenges associated with developing to an online only style
“It’s never the same, Fisher said. “People think people go into historic preservation because they care about buildings, which they do. But, what they really care about is the story behind those buildings and the people that they really like is getting together with other people to do these things together, share that love, and share that knowledge. It’s been hard for the staff not getting to have that interaction with people. Although, we are going to do our first live event in a couple of weeks so that at least one of our staff members will get that kind of right away feeling. Typically we do a historic tax credit workshop, in person, once a month. It teaches people how to use the very generous New York State Homeowner Tax Credit.”
Around the time that stay at home orders were mandated, PBN started the 1850 Project. Fisher said this emerged as a good way for volunteers to do remote work with a real impact on historic preservation. The project came about in 1996, when some preservation researchers got a contract from then council president George Arthur to do a survey of homes with pre-Civil War architecture. They identified numerous buildings that were from 1850, which is how the project got its name, and were from early in the county's history.
The survey was missing for many years until Arthur was able to provide Fisher with a copy. Now, there is a database being made for this, but not before one-third of the building originally found were demolished. Fisher is determined to not lose anymore of these buildings. This project is a volunteer opportunity for people to do research on the remaining buildings. This will be able to keep their historic values in place where they are needed.
“We just started right after we got our initial shutdown [orders],” Fisher said. “While we couldn’t do other projects, we thought this would be a good time to get back into this one. The thing that we won’t be able to do right now are the actual nominations. So, if we find buildings that should be made local landmarks, that Preservation Board is not meeting right now so they will not consider applications right now. Right now, we will not be able to nominate anything or make anything or get anything listed as a local landmark.”
Fisher and her volunteers have been taking advantage of the time to do plenty of research on these buildings. When things are back to some semblance of normalcy, she is looking to get building nominated again.
