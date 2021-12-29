Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced that it will be postponing its signature black tie gala, the Premier, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
The event, which was scheduled to take place on Jan. 15, will now take place on April 30 at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
The annual event, which traditionally hosts over 900 guests from throughout Western New York, honors and recognizes individuals who have made a lasting impact on the community. The 2022 honorees are Memorial’s Chief of Infectious Disease division, Dr. Rajinder Bajwa and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore.
Proceeds from the gala go directly towards the medical center's programs and services.
