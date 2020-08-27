Prankster raises Trump 2020 flag on town flagpole

NEWFANE - Someone used a town flag pole to fly a Trump 2020 flag above Olcott Harbor, causing a stir on social media this week.
Attentive drivers saw the campaign symbol and took to social media with pictures of the flag, asking why it was hanging from a flag pole which is owned by the town.
During Wednesday's town board meeting, Supervisor Timothy Horanburg addressed the matter, saying no one from the town raised the flag on the town pole. He indicated that it was still unclear just who was responsible. He said the flag was removed once it was brought to the town's attention.
“We don’t know who (did it)," he said. "It was up this morning and down (Wednesday) afternoon.”
A post circulated on Facebook showing a photo of the flag hanging from one of three poles at the harbor. The other two poles carried the American and Canadian flags.
One post asked why the Trump flag was flying from a town pole, directing the question to Horanburg. The post garnered more than 250 comments.
Councilwoman Sue Neidlinger noted that the town took the flag down as soon as town officials were notified about it while suggesting it was the work of a prankster.
“Somebody did as a joke,” she said.
