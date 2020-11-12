POWER PLAY: Behind the solar push(back) in Niagara County

This 50-acre area in the midst of 340-acre Becker Farms in Gasport is tentatively set to host a portion of Ridge View Solar Center, a proposed 350 megawatt solar energy generation facility. Becker Farms co-owner Melinda Vizcarra says the solar array there would be shielded from view by bushes and a berm and the land around the array would be planted with native wildflowers to help increase the local bee population.