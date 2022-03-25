Power City 'Laughery' on tap tonight

Comedy is coming tonight to Power City Eatery on Third Street in Niagara Falls.
Liz Reaves headlines a show in the restaurant at 7 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $5 presale or $7 at the door.
Restaurateur Joe Hotchkiss said he last did a comedy show in December. It was well received. Afterward, he asked Reaves to come back and headline.
The Buffalo resident grew up in Depew and is a preschool teacher at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School on Main Street in the Harris Hill area of Clarence.
Her fondness for comedy arose from brotherly love. Reaves, 36, and her brother Jason, 32, about 7 or 8 years ago began giving each other birthday challenges. The consequence is complete the task or pay your sibling $100.
“Five years ago he told me I had to try standup,” she said. “I told him he had to go skydiving. Usually it’s something the other wants to do. He had me audition for a musical – that did not go well.”
She met her brother’s comedy challenge at Milkie’s on Elmwood in Buffalo and fell in love with it.
She’s been performing ever since and won Helium Comedy Club’s “Buffalo’s Funniest” in 2021, crowned winner in a contest with 180 or more contestants and audience and judge voting.
At Depew High School, Reaves said she was voted funniest person in her senior class.
That doesn’t mean it's always easy.
“Sometimes you think you have it down and then the audience lets you know you don’t,” she said.
Her comedy is mostly based on storytelling – 7 to 10 minute anecdotes about life, family, work – shedding a humorous light on truthful tales.
Also performing will be Gary Wallace of Niagara Falls and Kyle Turner of Buffalo.
Reaves is excited to perform in Hotchkiss’ restaurant.
“Joe is fantastic,” she said. “The restaurant is great. The food is good. I love it there.”
The restaurant is at 444 Niagara St. in the Falls. Tickets for the show can be purchased online at https://power-city-eatery.myshopify.com/
