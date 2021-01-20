NIAGARA FALLS — As the Buffalo Bills claim victory after victory this post season, fans across Western New York have been looking for more and more ways to celebrate. Power City Eatery has been celebrating by creating Buffalo Bills bagels.
Typically, the cafe does special multi-color bagels for holidays such as Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day. Joe Hotchkiss, the owner of Power City Eatery, said once the Bills advanced into the playoffs, the idea for the Bills bagels was born — and it's really taken off, with fans across the country placing orders.
“We did it the first couple weeks of the playoffs, the first two games that they won, and each week, sales rose a little bit,” Hotchkiss said. “Once they made it to the AFC Championship, I started reaching out to news outlets and things like that. I wasn’t quite expecting what we’ve received but I did think people would like the idea.”
So far the restaurant has sold 72 dozen bagels, which is about 864 bagels. He said about 43 of those orders are being shipped across the country. Numerous people have praised Power City Eatery’s Facebook page in regards to the bagels.
Given the large orders for these bagels, the team at Power City Eatery has been working extra hours, into the night in order to get all the orders out before the next game.
Hotchkiss is happy to see the Bills go this far into the playoffs this year. Watching the Bills was a tradition he shared with his grandmother until she passed away. He recalls watching Jim Kelly and Doug Flutie with her, saying this season is another special time to be a fan.
It’s possible these bagels will become a regular feature at Power City Eatery since they are gaining popularity. During these times, he said you have to do what you have to do, given how the pandemic has effected the business.
“It’s not the same, but we still have a great following,” Hotchkiss said. “And, we are just trying to be flexible and make the necessary changes, to the times, to be able to adapt and stay afloat, really.”
