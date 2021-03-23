“It's beautiful. It's perfect.”
That was Danielle Andalora's verbal reaction this week after she was given her first-ever extended tour of the Lockport Community Pool complex this week at Outwater Park.
City officials, led by Lockport Highways & Parks director Michael Hoffman and aldermen Joe Oates and Mark Devine, walked Andalora and her assistant Janet Federspiel, around the L-shaped pool and throughout the interior of three adjacent buildings.
Andalora, the owner and chief instructor at Niagara Aquatics, presented the Common Council last month with her plan to utilize the 56-year-old pool and complex, in exchange for providing swim classes and staffing the pool with lifeguards.
“We thought it would be a good partnership,” said Oates, who helped Andalora in brokering the deal.
“They got lifeguards who are already on duty with their group. They're all certified and trained. We don't have the expertise in the city.”
The council set aside $40,000 in contingency funds last month, announcing its verbal support of Andalora's plan, but it will still require formal council approval, which is expected as early as today.
About $5,000 of maintenance repairs are slated for the pool, in anticipation of the facility being opened to the public this summer for the first time since 2019. Last year, the pool was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andalora's not-for-profit Niagara Aquatics Club was formed in May of 2019 and has about 70 members, including eight certified lifeguards.
Hoffman said when the Community Pool was first opened in 1965, it featured a system that utilized chlorine gas to disinfectant the water. Today's system utilizes liquid chlorine, he said.
Three diving boards — once a popular attraction in the pool's early years — were taken out several decades ago, officials said.
Among the maintenance repairs she'd like to see done this spring, Andalora asked that the pool bottom be painted to highlight swim lanes.
