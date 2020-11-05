BUFFALO — A Buffalo postal worker has been arrested and charged with failing to deliver mail, including three 2020 general election absentee ballots.
Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo, was charged in a criminal complaint with delay or destruction of mail. That charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
"This office is committed not only to ensuring the integrity of the mails, but also of individuals’ rights to vote in a free and fair election,” U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York James P. Kennedy said. “The criminal conduct with which this defendant is alleged to have engaged, undermined both of those interests.”
Prosecutors handling the case said that the criminal complaint states Nov. 3, at approximately 7:34 p.m., Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers encountered Wilson on the Peace Bridge. As part of a standard CBP vehicle sweep, Wilson opened the trunk of his vehicle for officers.
A U.S. Postal Service mail bin, containing numerous mail pieces was observed by a CBP officer inside the trunk of Wilson's vehicle. The officers also observed multiple Postal Service uniform items bearing the USPS logo along with a USPS identification badge in Wilson's name.
Wilson told the CBP officers that the mail belonged to him and his mother. However, he could not explain additional items with other people's names printed on them.
CBP officers said Wilson told them that he had intended to deliver the other mail, but had forgotten to return those pieces of mail to the post office.
U.S. Postal Service inspectors retrieved the recovered pieces of mail and an inventory of the pieces revealed three absentee ballots sent to two Buffalo addresses from the Erie County Board of Elections, 106 political mailings, 220 first class mailings, and 484 standard mailings for an approximate total of 813 pieces of mail.
The mailings were intended for delivery to addresses in the 14227, 14211, 14214 zip codes, with the majority destined for the 14215 zip code. Cancellation dates showed the mail had been processed between Sept. 16 and Oct. 26, 2020.
