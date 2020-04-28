Postal banking pitched to help keep USPS afloat

Bringing basic banking services back to the U.S. Postal Service could benefit both the USPS as well as those without accounts at financial institutions that must now rely on check cashing businesses, according to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) i
She's looking to help establish the Postal Banking Act. The new piece of legislation comes in response to President Donald Trump’s comments last week, according to Gillibrand, in which he said the postal system was a joke and threatened to block their funding.
With more than 600,000 workers, the threats are no joke, Gillibrand said. Considering this has become an essential service for people to receive prescriptions, paychecks for those who are able to work from home, and other important information. She said this bill is designed to strengthen the post office, provide financial security to most Americans, and reinvigorate American’s voting rights.
During a virtual media conference, she spoke about how postal banking would work.
“We need to let the post office return to its roots and provide basic banking services to nearly 10 million Americans who don’t have bank accounts and are forced to use pricey predatory products like payday lenders,” Gillibrand said. “Those predatory lenders also target military veterans and military families, especially when they are vulnerable. While the Military Lending Act protects active duty personnel and their family members, we must extend those protections and postal banking services to drive these predators out of business. Even before the crisis, families, with no other options, were spending $100 billion a year to cash checks, send money to relatives and take out paydays loans. It’s expensive to be poor in America.”
She went on to talk about how postal banking was important during the Great Depression of the 1930s and could prove useful given there are over 30,000 locations across the U.S. These branches could serve as not-for-profit bank with low-cost checking and savings accounts, mobile banking and low interest loans.
Gillibrand cited a repot from the USPS Inspector General Tammy L. Whitcomb, saying that this could boost revenue for the Postal Service by $9 billion each year. The second part of Gillibrand’s proposed bill is to end the post office making their budget years in advance.
The third part of the bill would have the post office become the means for people to cast ballots this year, if the pandemic is still going on in November. This comes not long after the New York State Board of Elections decided to cancel the Democratic Presidential Primary, which was scheduled for June. She wants the postal service to be updated to ensure everyone can vote. Prof. Mehrsa Baradaran, a law professor at University of California, Irvine and a postal banking advocate spoke about some of the ways this can benefit the country at this time.
“Since 2008, since the financial crisis, 93 percent of the 2,000 banks that have been shut down were in zip codes where the household income was below $52,000,” Baradaran said. “Banks are purposefully leaving tons of communities where average Americans live. This is both in rural areas and urban areas. 15 Million, upwards to 70 Million, Americans, according to a Brookings Institute Report, won’t get their direct stimulus funds in their bank account. They will use alternate device providers. These are providers that, on tax rebates, check cashers that could take four to five months for them to get it. Even when they get it there will be fees on top of these checks.”
Baradaran went on to add that 60 percent of post offices are located in areas where there are no banks.
Sen. Gillibrand was also joined by Will Goodwin, director of government relations at VoteVets. He said the postal banking act will benefit the many veterans in this country is important because this is an non-profit alternative to predatory lenders. Goodwin said that nearly 100,000 veterans work for the post office. These jobs allow veterans to provide for their families and then there are veterans who receive medication through the mail. The new bill will provide plenty of opportunities for people and will prove to make the post office beneficial in more ways than one.
