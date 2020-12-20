The New York State Thruway Authority has announced the temporary closure of the Thruway (I-90) in both travel directions between exit 52A (William Street) and exit 53 (Buffalo – I-190) beginning with single-lane closures on Monday at 8 p.m.
The full closure of I-90 is scheduled for approximately midnight through 3 a.m. Tuesday. The scheduled work and temporary closure is to support National Grid which is scheduled to make repairs to a fiber optic cable over the Thruway.
During the scheduled work, I-90 will temporarily close both east and westbound between exit 52A and exit 53, and the I-190 southbound ramp to I-90 eastbound. Detours will be posted.
The National Grid work and closure is weather dependent and subject to change.
