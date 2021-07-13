Portion of Bear Ridge Road to close
Bear Ridge Road, between Fiegel and Irish roads, is closing for a bridge replacement beginning Monday. Electronic message boards warning travelers that the road is scheduled to be closed, except for local traffic, are already in operation, according to Niagara County Department of Public Works Commissioner Garret Meal.
DPW will be replacing a bridge over an unnamed stream. It is expected that the road will be closed to all but local traffic through the end of October of this year. The unnamed stream crosses Bear Ridge Road just south of West Canal Road. Motorists will have to follow the marked detour along Campbell Boulevard to Fiegel to Bear Ridge.
“I recognize these road closures are a major inconvenience to motorists, but there are no feasible alternatives to road closings when we are replacing a bridge,” Meal said. “With each completed project, we are systematically upgrading the infrastructure across Niagara County which means safer roads for everyone.”
