CHEEKTOWAGA — In an effort to help people during the pandemic, Duffy Johnston, the Town of Porter supervisor, has been donating his plasma to the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center on Union Road to help people actively fighting COVID-19.
Johnston was donating blood when he found he was positive for the antibodies of COVID-19, though he was asymptomatic. He quarantined, but wasn’t sure he had it at first, however, he has since recovered.
Now he's helping others fight the virus.
“I made sure, I promised I would do it and I really want to help people,” Johnston said. “I want to challenge the other elected officials and supervisors in the other towns who had COVID-19 to come do this. There’s a big need for this, no doubt. And you could help someone and save their life. I believe that.”
COVID-19 convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 and contains antibodies that might help patients actively fighting the virus. With each donation, COVID-19 survivors have a unique ability to help up to four patients recover.
Johnston hopes others will come to donate their plasma in the hope of helping to end the pandemic. Some of the things he’s learned from doing this is he can give more plasma because of his height and body size. He said this past week that he will continues to donate as the need remains constant.
Johnston gave his first donation last summer in the Town of Porter. MaryBeth Hall, account manager/donor services for the Union Road Blood Donation Center, recalled the event.
“In the summer of last year in July, we held a Community That Cares Blood Drive and that was a larger than average blood drive in the community,” Hall said. “We had the support of Senator Ortt, Assemblyman Norris, and then of course, Duffy. It was a super nice event. People are more engaged with the one on one ask for blood donations is more effective than getting a phone call and asking for donations.”
During the pandemic, the Town of Porter has seen its fair share of COVID-19 cases, Johnston said, but the town is doing well. It’s been hard with the loss of sales tax and other financial hardships created by the pandemic. But, they have not had to cut jobs and other services.
Since July, the American Red Cross has been able to slowly rebuild our supply of convalescent plasma with the help of generous donors. However, a critical need remains for individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis to give. The Red Cross urges COVID-19 survivors to sign-up by visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.
