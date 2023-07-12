A day of summer fun is on its way as Porter puts on its annual Summerfest on Saturday.
The festivities take place from 3 to 10 p.m. at Porter on the Lake Park on Dietz Road. It will feature craft vendors, food, beer and music along with family fun.
Town Supervisor Duffy Johnston said local nonprofit groups like the Lewiston Kiwanis Club, the Youngstown Free Library and the Youngstown Lions Club were invited to set up booths where they can raffle off items. The town board members are involved with organizing and getting everything set up.
Music will be provided by the Rick Zachary Band from 3 to 6 p.m. and from the Thurman Brothers from 6 p.m. to dusk.
For kids, free activities will be from 3 to 5 p.m. where they can ride ponies, jump in bounce houses, get their face painted and get balloon art.
Sky divers from Sky Dive the Falls will parachute into Porter on the Lake. The day will end with fireworks going off over Lake Ontario at dusk as patriotic music plays.
Admission is $5 for adults and children 12 and under get in free. All proceeds will go towards projects to benefit the Porter on the Lake park, including a soon to be opened outdoor fitness court.
For more information, call the Town of Porter at 716-745-3730.
