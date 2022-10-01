The Town of Porter has been working on adding new exercise-oriented improvements to the Porter On The Lake park, with plans to have them ready by this spring.
Town Supervisor John “Duffy” Johnston said the additions include an outdoor fitness court, pull-up bars, push-up bars, a new nature trail featuring a bridge crossing a creek, four waterfront benches, three trail benches.
Outdoor-Fitness will provide the majority of the equipment like the pull-up and push-up bars and the National Fitness Campaign will provide the outdoor court.
“It’s such a beautiful area,” Johnston described the park with views of Toronto possible on a clear day. “It’s underutilized. It’s been sitting there and it’s just different improvements that we’re trying to do down there.”
A new path between the park and the neighboring Four Mile Creek State park will also be built, so those using that park’s 150 campsites can have easier access to Porter on the Lake.
The Niagara River Greenway bike trail, planned to extend from Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, is planned to end at this park after coming from Fort Niagara State Park. The trail would reach Porter on the Lake as it is put on top of a water line project, then coming up Dietz Road.
Porter received a $140,000 Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant to pay for the majority of equipment and a $30,000 from MVP Health Care for the fitness court, with additional money for pay for it supposed to come from the Niagara River Greenway.
The park is rented out almost every weekend during the summer, hosting weddings, parties, reunions, and Porter’s annual Summerfest where all the proceeds are put back into park improvements.
Johnston hopes this will result in not just regular citizens using the equipment, but youth football teams, high school soccer teams, and even Niagara University teams as well.
Delays in the new equipment being added were attributed to switching engineers, the fitness equipment being backordered, and wanting to wait before pouring the cement foundation for the fitness court, which needs 25 days to secure. Further work in the spring involves putting up new signs, clearing brush and mulch work for the new trail.
Johnston said there would be an opening ceremony for the new equipment once everything is completed.
