Porter-on-the-Lake Park will see new nature habitats installed as it receives a new certification.
The National Wildlife Federation has named the park a Certified Wildlife Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife program, the first in Niagara County to receive the designation. Additions will help improve the habitats of many kinds of insects, birds and other animals.
Town Supervisor Duffy Johnston got a phone call from the NWF a month ago about the certification, with the park already checking some of their boxes. He said they are starting to come into Niagara County after completing certifications in Erie County.
As part of the certification, there will be 50 butterfly and berry bushes installed along the beach frontage by A-1 Landscaping, completed with grant funding.
On the nature trail going through the park, Boy Scout Alexander Unversaw built and will install 20 bird houses for his Eagle Scout project, including a condo for purple martins.
The town’s highway department will be maintaining the new bushes and plants while the birdhouses only need cleaning during the spring.
Starting in 1973, the Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized more than 289,000 gardens as Certified Wildlife Habitats across the United States encompassing four million acres. Such habitats include backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos and community landscapes.
Every certified garden should provide natural sources of food, water, cover, and places to raise young and is maintained in a way incorporating native plants, conserves water, and does not rely on pesticides.
