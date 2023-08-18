Porter-on-the-Lake Park has a new option for those looking to get in shape.
The Town of Porter, MVP Health Care and National Fitness Campaign have opened a new fitness court at the park, with several different fitness activities possible. Its opening ceremony on Aug. 9 featured skydivers from the nearby Skydive the Falls.
The court is designed to have seven different zones for workouts, with explanations on the side for how to get a seven minute workout. They are core, squats, push, lunge, pull, agility and bend.
The free outdoor gym can be used by anyone ages 14 and older and for all fitness levels.
A Fitness Court application lists many different exercises someone can do using the equipment.
Porter is the first Niagara County municipality to have such a court and the fourth in Western New York. Nearly 30 courts are set up or planned across New York state.
“This is a free park that did not cost the Town of Porter any money,” said Supervisor Duffy Johnston.
The court cost $165,000, with MVP Health Care contributing $30,000 and the rest coming from the Niagara County Legislature, the Niagara River Greenway and the New York Power Authority.
It’s one of many park improvements in the works, with new paths from Four Mile Creek State Park, the Niagara River Greenway bike trails, and nature trails through the southern park portion with benches and monkey bars along the way. Those trail additions come from a $140,000 Local Waterfront Revitalization Program grant.
Greenway Executive Director Greg Stevens reiterated that Porter-on-the-Lake will be the northern end of the bike trail, going through all of the county’s state parks all the way to South Buffalo.
