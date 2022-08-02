Porter Center Road closing for repair work
A section of Porter Center Road in the Town of Lewiston will be closed to all motorists, except local traffic, beginning Aug. 8.
The road closure will allow for replacement of a culvert north of Swan Road and south of Langdon Road. The road closure is expected to last two to three weeks, with full project completion slated for early October. Electronic message boards are already in place warning motorists of the pending closure.
Volunteers needed for Northwest Jazz Festival
Organizers of the Northwest, slated for Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 in Lewiston, are looking for some volunteers.
Volunteer positions for the two-day event range from set-up/clean-up, parking, 50/50 raffle sales and more. Volunteer description and sign up times are available online www.lewistonjazz.com/volunteer .
This year's festival will highlight local, international and North American jazz artists including Sally Terrell, John DiMartino, Stacey Kent, Corinne Mammana, Allison Au, Emmet Cohen and Joey DeFrancesco.
A full schedule of musicians, vendors and frequently asked questions can be found online at www.LewistonJazz.com.
