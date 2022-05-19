Porchfest returns Saturday

Niagara Falls Porch Fest is back this weekend and better than ever.
It even has a new sponsoring organization. Sort of. The Park Place Historic District Block Club has renamed itself as Friends of Park Place Park Place Historic District to make it more inclusive.
“It is for anybody who is interested in the district,” Porchfest Organizer Mary Leahy said. “It gives you a warm, fuzzy feeling.”
A sort of pre-Porchfest will take place from 2-4 p.m. on Park Place between Pine and Cedar before the real event takes off from 4-7 p.m. with 14 locations.
New this spring is participation from the Unitarian Universalist church as well as The First Baptist Church where Bob Lee and Norm Bock will be performing a tribute to the late Kim Reeves who died last year but was a mainstay.
Jim Neiss will bring Eddie's Band Organ to the Aquarium parking lot where parking will be just $5.
At 2 p.m. there will be a special performance by Lucian Cafarella and Eric Benedict, a pair of 9-year-olds who will be performing Beatles songs as “The Canines” at 754 Park Place.
At 3:30 p.m., the Neighbors Band, featuring Nelson Thomas will take the stage at the Butler House with Niagara Falls Councilman Donta Myles sitting in.
There will be pizza by the slice and barbecue from Shishkabob Heaven at the First Baptist Church as well as cake and nuts from Charlene’s Sweet Treats.
When the whole thing concludes there is even an after party planned at The Craft at Third Street and Ferry Avenue where Billy Olesiuk will be hosting live music on his patio at 8 p.m. He’s looking forward to an even more exciting summer with Thursdays on Third growing in volume and popularity.
“We will get back to you soon,” Olesiuk said, “but keep June 23 open for Molly Hatchet. We are like the Erie County Fair, bigger and better every year.”
