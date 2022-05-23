The Park Place Historic District Porchfest on Saturday went on as planned in spite of threatening skies with acts appearing on 14 different porches.
New participants included the Unitarian Universalist Church and the First Baptist Church. The day ended with live entertainment at The Craft.
Shown above left with an array of rocks she painted and was selling for $1 each is Dahlia Myles. At right, is Nelson Thomas who played the Butler House Porch with his Neighborhood Band. (Beth Genco photos)
